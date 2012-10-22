Lincoln County Victims Identified; Person Of Interest Found Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) - The victims have now been identified in a string of murders in Lincoln County. However, it's still not clear how they died.

Monday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a home at 3264 Huntsville Highway in Park City. There, they found Chabreya Campbell, 22, her 18-month-old son, Rico Ragland, and another woman, Amber McCaulley, 21. All were dead. Campbell was believed to be six months pregnant.

Campbell's 3-year-old son, Vincent Crutcher, was unharmed. He was removed from the home. McCaulley lived in Huntsville.

The victims were taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine how they died.

Later in the day, authorities were also called to a home near the corner of Monks Road and Fox Wood Drive in Fayetteville, where they found the body of a fourth person, Jessica Brown, 21. Her 2-month-old son was found in the home unharmed.

Authorities confirm the two scenes are connected.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder identified Warren Vincent Crutcher as a "person of interest" in the case. Sheriff Blackwelder said this appears to be a "domestic situation."

Crutcher was found dead Tuesday morning in Hazel Green.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video