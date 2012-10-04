UNA Police, Federal Authorities Investigate Two Threatening Letters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) - Federal authorities are involved in an investigation on the University of North Alabama campus. UNA authorities say two threatening letters were sent to the math department last week.

A campus spokesperson said one letter contained a death threat. The other had a bullet included. Both letters were addressed to the math department, but to any one in particular.

The UNA math department quickly reported the matter to police. Federal authorities are involved, as well as postal investigators. Police say they have a few suspects and are tracking down more leads.

Police urge people on campus to report anything remotely suspicious. You can call UNA Police at (256) 765-4357.