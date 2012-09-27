4 Arrested in Meth Bust; Baby Found Living in Meth House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) -- Four people were arrested Wednesday after multiple meth labs were found in a home where a 15-month-old baby was living.

Around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Morgan County Drug Task Force agents responded to complaints of drug activity at a home in the 1500 block of Kirby Bridge Road, which is south of Decatur.

Charles Daniel Blankenship, Cody Davis, Amanda Thurman, and Haley Davis were arrested. They face several drug charges. According to authorities, Blankenship was recently released from the Lawrence County jail a few weeks ago. Also, one of the two women under arrest is pregnant. The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is ensuring that the child is taken care of.

Investigators say the 15-month-old child was not home at the time of the arrests.

