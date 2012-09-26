Guntersville Police Continue Search For Prowler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) -- The Guntersville City School system delayed the start of school Wednesday morning by two hours, as police searched for a prowler in the area. The man is believed to be armed, and is still at large.

The search centered around an apartment complex on Richardson Street. Because the area is so close to Guntersville Elementary and Middle Schools, the start of school was delayed until 10 a.m.

Police said they would maintain a strong presence at both schools throughout the day.

Police Chief Jim Peterson said someone in the apartments called 911 around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday to report a prowler. Other residents of the apartments tell WHNT News 19 they've seen a person prowling recently and messing with women's laundry.

The caller who saw the man Wednesday morning said the prowler had a rifle. Police set up a perimeter and later heard three gunshots. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Troopers also helped with the search. They sent helicopters and dogs searched the woods.

Peterson said he's confident the road blocks ensured no cars were able to leave.

"There's a probability the suspect may live in the area and was able to get back into the residence, which would make it quite complicated to locate him," said Chief Peterson.

Police also received a call about a prowler two nights ago. It's believed to be the same person.



If you have any information on this case, please call Guntersville Police at (256) 571-7571.