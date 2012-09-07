General Manager, Motel 6
Company Overview
Motel 6 is a household name, synonymous with quality and value. It enjoys the highest brand recognition factor of any economy-lodging brand. The brand continues to grow and currently has more than 840 locations with over 87,000 rooms in the United States and Canada. Motel 6 is now the largest owned and operated hotel chain in North America.
Job Description
Our superstar General Managers for 2011 just got back from their week-long cruise celebrating their success.
Will you be on the ship next year?
Come help us make great happen and get ready to pack your bags.
MOTEL 6 is a nationwide leader in economy lodging. With over 1100 properties in the United States and Canada, what could we at Motel 6 possibly be missing?
You!
If you are a results-oriented super star who appreciates the value of running their business as if it was their own coupled with the support and stability of a stable, world-renowned company, this is the opportunity for you.
If you are a management professional who is committed to providing excellence in guest service and developing excellence in your teams; this is the opportunity for you.
How are you going to make great happen?
Job Requirements
The candidate we hire will have:
3+ years stable management history in Hotel/Motel/Restaurant Management
Passion for and expertise in recruiting, selecting and developing strong team members
Exceptional skills in customer satisfaction
Previous success driving sales to the business
Exposure to Grass Roots Marketing and Community Outreach to drive sales
Experience with full P&L management and accountability
Understanding of facilities management and maintenance
Success in building relationship with field and corporate leadership and support partners
Computer proficiency, including Windows, Outlook, Word and Excel
High school diploma or equivalent is required
We offer:
Company-provided apartment
Competitive salaries
Excellent training
Relocation allowances, per diem and mileage for all travel
Advancement potential
Full benefit packages
All incumbent employees must meet Accor Hospitality’s employment qualifications in force at time of hiring. This includes successful passing of background check and possession of a valid driver’s license
EOE M/F/D/V
