Jury Selection Begins in Marshall County Murder Trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) -- Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a Blount County man accused of murder.

Joshua Phillips, 24, is accused of killing 45-year-old Albert Sanford in late 2010.

Both men were from Altoona in Blount County, but the incident occurred outside a home on Nixon Chapel Road near Douglas.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 3 a.m. October 31, and found Sanford severely injured in the front yard.

Investigators said Phillips drove his car into Sanford and drove away.

Sanford died on the way to a hospital, and Phillips' car is considered a deadly weapon.

"It's not the norm, obviously it's usually a gun or a knife that somebody uses," Marshall County district attorney Steve Marshall said.

"Under the law this is just as critical for purposes of proving the nature of intent as any other weapon would be."

Deputies found Phillips and the car in Blount County several hours after the collision.

Marshall said opening statements should begin early next week and prosecutors expect to call witnesses for several days.