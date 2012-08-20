Click Picks: Instagram Adds “Photo Map”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Instagram's latest re-design includes a "photo map" feature designed to give users a better look at their photos from a geographical perspective.

The popular mobile photo-sharing app allows users who enable location services to see their photos on a map. They can select which photos to port to the map and an option to add a location will appear each time a new photo is posted.

The update is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app lets users take and manipulate photos using a variety of filters to get the look and feel of lo-fi photography. Photos can then be broadcast to other Instagram users, Twitter or Facebook.