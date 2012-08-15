× Man Charged With Kidnapping 7-year-old in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a 7-year-old was kidnapped Tuesday night, but the child managed to escape.

According to a police report, the child was taken around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The child was outside playing when the suspect, Harocio Hernandez, allegedly grabbed him and pulled the him into his apartment. The child told police that when the suspect left the room, he escaped and contacted his parents and police.

Hernandez, 34, is in custody. He is charged with kidnapping.

The child was not hurt.