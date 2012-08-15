Man Charged With Kidnapping 7-year-old in Huntsville

Posted 7:01 am, August 15, 2012, by , Updated at 07:04AM, August 15, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a 7-year-old was kidnapped Tuesday night, but the child managed to escape.

According to a police report, the child was taken around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.  The child was outside playing when the suspect, Harocio Hernandez, allegedly grabbed him and pulled the him into his apartment.  The child told police that when the suspect left the room, he escaped and contacted his parents and police.

Hernandez, 34, is in custody.  He is charged with kidnapping.

The child was not hurt.