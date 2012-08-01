Fyffe Police Officers Fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) -- Two police officers on administrative leave without pay received letters of termination Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Warren and Anthony Majusiak had due process hearings Monday evening, in which the town council did not vote.

Mayor Katy Woodall, who on July 13 sent the officers letters of her intention to terminate their employment, announced at Monday's meeting the final decision was not the council's but hers.

The officers' attorney, Jeff McCurdy, provided WHNT News 19 with copies of those letters for Brian Warren and Anthony Majusiak.

They state, "you will be on administrative leave until the council has made its final decision in this matter."

McCurdy filed a lawsuit against the mayor July 11 on behalf of the officers.

The lawsuit states:

”For approximately one year, [Woodall] has been on a campaign to discredit,

undermine, and ultimately cause the dismissal of the [officers]. [Woodall's] smear

tactics include but are not limited to libel, slander, false light, defamation, and

emotional distress.”

They were put on administrative leave two days later and given 10 days to request the due process hearing.

Neither Woodall nor McCurdy provided comment after the meeting was adjourned without a final decision.

McCurdy told WHNT News 19 he received a call at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday asking for a mailing address to send a certified letter.

That afternoon, he received the officers' termination letters from Woodall, postmarked earlier that day.

She wrote, "It is the regretful decision of this office that your employment with the Town of Fyffe is terminated, effective immediately."

McCurdy declined to comment on the issue as the case is ongoing, but provided WHNT News 19 copies of the termination letters.

In a December vote involving the suspension of Fyffe Police Chief Jake Fowler, two council members sided with Mayor Woodall.

Two others voted against the suspension, and the fifth council member, Fowler's father abstained from voting.

At Monday's hearing, the same council members voted with Woodall in favor of having a closed meeting.

The other three voted in support of the officers' request to keep the meeting open to the public.

One of the council members who voted for the officers both times is Bill Potter, who will be Woodall's opponent in the municipal election later this month.