× Proposal Technical Writer, URS Corporation

Proposal Technical Writer

URS Corporation

Company: URS Corporation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Employee Type: Full-Time

Industry: Defense – Aerospace

Ref ID: EGG66248

Manages Others: Not Specified

Job Type: Professional Services, Information Technology, Design, Legal

Req’d Education: 4 Year Degree

Interest Category: Business Operations/Admin/IT

Job Description:

URS is looking for a Technical Writer to join our team. This position will primarily perform technical writing and editing for proposals as well as plan, design, write, edit, proofread and finalize documents, technical manuals, orders, specifications, modification work orders, and test plans, procedures and results. Essential Responsibilities:1.Interfaces with technical professionals in the writing, editing, and publication of various types of documents such as specifications, manuals, reports, plans, training material and presentations.2.Researches a variety of assigned topics and develop writing plans and outlines.3.Assists in the development of supporting materials (illustrations, tables, etc.).4.Tracks and monitors flow of all documents from inception to distribution of final copies. Identifies and corrects problem areas as they arise.5.Provides quality assurance check for all document deliverables.6.Participates regularly in department and company-wide proposal writing projects. May serve as proposal coordinator for large production efforts.7.Utilizes appropriate computer software for document test production. Investigates and implement best ways to product documentation electronically.8.Provides technical writing/editing support to other Company contracts when workloads permit.9.Establishes and maintains electronic and/or hardcopy data library of documents and work order files for documents received for processing.10.Performs all other position related duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

Education: Bachelors degree.

Experience: At least six (8) years of experience in technical writing and editing for proposals as well as editing and managing technical documentation and operator/maintenance manuals for military systems and equipment. Knowledge of applicable military standards, specifications and test practices is required. Must be able to conceptualize, format, structure, write, edit and finalize technical manuals, orders, specifications, modification work orders, and test plans, procedures and results. Excellent written communication skills; working knowledge of word-processing and integrated software applications; organization skills and ability to perform detail-oriented work are required. Position may require travel. Position may require the ability to pass and maintain a Security Clearance.

Company Overview

A Dynamic Force for Progress

URS Corporation is a fully integrated engineering, construction and technical services organization with the capabilities to support every stage of the project life cycle. The Company offers a full range of program management; planning, design and engineering; systems engineering and technical assistance; construction and construction management; operations and maintenance; and decommissioning and closure services.

We provide these services for the U.S. federal government, national governments of other countries, state and local government agencies in the United States and internationally, FORTUNE 500 companies and other multinational corporations. URS has approximately 45,000 employees in a network of offices in more than 30 countries.

The Company’s business is focused on four key market sectors: Federal, Infrastructure, Power, and Industrial & Commercial. To learn more about URS Corporation, please visit our Web site at www.urscorp.com.

URS: The Best Work of Your Life.

Click here to apply.

WHNT News 19 posts jobs, but we do not check with companies to see when these are closed. Please check with the company before you apply to find out if listing is still valid.