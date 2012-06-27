× Valleywx.com: Drought Conditions Getting Worse

North Alabama is falling deeper into a drought, and this excessively hot, dry weather will not do anything to make it better anytime soon. Dr. John Christy, Alabama’s State Climatologist released his Palmer Drought Index contributions (which are compiled and used in the U.S Drought Monitor that comes out on Thursday), and he says areas around The Shoals, Huntsville, Decatur and Athens are now in “severe” drought.

The rest of the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama is in “moderate” drought, which is not much better. Dry ground and dry air turn into a vicious cycle that keeps the weather hot and dry over a broad area. In other words, the hotter and drier it has been, the more likely it is that the weather will stay hot and dry.

We are expecting some of the hottest weather in the past 10 years later this week and this weekend, and although it seems like this is a low-impact kind of weather event, it is a very serious threat to human health as well as animals and agriculture.

How are things looking where you live? Got brown grass, withered corn or soy beans in a field near you? Send us a picture to photo@whnt.com!

We are also interested in your daily high and low temperature reports. You can log them in the comment section here on the blog, or contact us using Facebook or Twitter. When reporting weather conditions via Twitter, be sure to Tweet them “at” us or use the hashtag “#alwx” to be sure we see the report!

-Jason

