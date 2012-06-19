× Local School Resource Officers To Host Summer Camp For 7th & 8th Graders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Police will host a summer school camp next week for students in 7th and 8th grades. The camp is designed to reward students for their hard work during the 2011-2012 school year and keep them on the right path for the future.

It will be presented by school resource officers in Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools. The week-long camp, to be held June 25-29 at Whitesburg Middle School, is funded through donations from the Madison County Commission.

There is no cost for students to attend.

The officers already held a week-long camp earlier this month for 5th and 6th graders. This one, for 7th and 8th graders, will go from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. daily. Lunch will be provided.

Huntsville Police Officer Carl McDuffie is helping to organize the camp, and said students will learn valuable lessons about what NOT to do. McDuffie said kids will learn why they should stay away from gangs, learn why bullying is bad, and officers will encourage kids to treat others the way they want to be treated.

“Everything’s geared for ‘why you shouldn’t do this’,” said McDuffie.

The theme is ‘Marked For Greatness.’

“If you want to be great, come to our camp, and you will be marked once you leave,” said McDuffie. “We feel any kid that comes to our camp will leave with a wealth of knowledge.”

If you have a child interested in attending, please contact Officer Dwight Atkinson at (256) 428-7950 ext. 273 or 305, or call Deputy Matt Cagle at (256) 852-2557 ext. 3006.