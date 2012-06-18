Huntsville Police Identify Man Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck

Posted 12:59 pm, June 18, 2012, by , Updated at 10:11AM, June 19, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Photo by Gregg Stone, WHNT News 19)

Huntsville Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday on Highway 72 West, near the intersection of Bryan Hill Road in Limestone County.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes.  Police spokesperson Harry Hobbs said George Alan “Al” Roberts, 48, was driving a Mitsubishi Galant eastbound when he veered off the road and hit a concrete embankment, then lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes, hitting an oncoming car head on. 

Roberts, of Athens, died at the scene.  A woman driving the Honda Civic in the westbound lanes was injured, and rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she underwent surgery.  Police say she will recover.