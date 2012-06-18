× Huntsville Police Identify Man Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck

Huntsville Police are investigating a crash that happened Monday on Highway 72 West, near the intersection of Bryan Hill Road in Limestone County.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes. Police spokesperson Harry Hobbs said George Alan “Al” Roberts, 48, was driving a Mitsubishi Galant eastbound when he veered off the road and hit a concrete embankment, then lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes, hitting an oncoming car head on.

Roberts, of Athens, died at the scene. A woman driving the Honda Civic in the westbound lanes was injured, and rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she underwent surgery. Police say she will recover.