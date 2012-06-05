Study: Young Professionals Warming Up To Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting young professionals to move to or even stay in Huntsville used to be a challenge, but area leaders say some of the old stereotypes are starting to fade away.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and other area organizations presented the findings of a new study Tuesday night, which shows that a once rapid decline in Huntsville's young professional population appears to have stopped. Young professionals are officially defined as people between the ages of 25 and 34 who have a college degree.

UAHuntsville researcher Jeff Thompson led the study, which was formulated by using 2010 census numbers along with a random survey of 400 young professionals. The report shows there's only been minimal growth in the YP population, but officials said it's far better than heavy losses sustained in that same category back in the 1990's. Thompson said young professionals currently make up around 13 percent of Huntsville's total population, a figure that was higher than the projected 8-9 percent figure from 10 years ago.

"The numbers are very improved. We're back in the game again," said Thompson, who credited improved workplace benefits and increased recreational opportunities like Bridge Street for the decline reversal. "We have created attractive activities and engagement opportunities for young professionals...Young professionals are very important to the innovation and future of any community."

Researchers said roughly 75 percent of those surveyed gave positive to very positive ratings for living and working in Huntsville. Just 15 percent gave negative ratings.