Historic Lawrence County Building Catches Fire

A historic building in Lawrence County burned to the ground early Tuesday morning.

Volunteer firefighters responded to a call around 2:30 this morning at J.P. Gibson’s General Store on Main Street in Hillsboro. When crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the flames, but the building is considered a total loss.

Firefighters do not what caused the fire and will continue to investigate.

J.P. Gibson’s General Store opened in the early 1900s, but it has been closed for the past 14 years.