Build Your Own Medical Profile: ‘MIMI’ Computer Program Makes It Easier

Keeping track of personal medical information can be a difficult task. Tracking down important records for an aging parent or relative can be even harder.

Two Huntsville-area women want to change that with a computer program nicknamed MIMI. MIMI stands for My Instant Medical Information and its creators hope the software will revolutionize the process of gathering personal medical details.

Julie Slayton, founder of MIMI, got the idea for a health profile project from her own mother. "When she was ill," Slayton explained, "I couldn't answer any questions her medics asked regarding her health." Shortly after that, Slayton began gathering her mother's information into a file that would become the predecessor to the modern MIMI.

Slayton's eye-opening experience will likely strike a chord with many adults struggling to care for older parents. Many Americans have no personal health file of their own at all, digital or on paper - and it's not hard to imagine why. Writing down multiple prescriptions, tracking down copies of medical records from multiple offices, accounting for changes in insurance coverage - keeping tabs on all that information takes a serious commitment.

For $34.50, a family can create four MIMI profiles. There are additional plans available and pricing can be found here at the company's website. Right now, the program is only available for PC but the creators hope to have a Mac version available soon.

Users just need to install the program, fill out key information, then answer a series of questions - developed with input from medical professionals. MIMI Director of Sales and Marketing Susie Brock said it's that last component, the tailored questions, that make MIMI worth paying for - even though a consumer could certainly build their own medical profile without the aid of a computer program.

"Do you have glasses? Contacts?" Brock noted while walking WHNT News 19 through the program's interface on a computer. "These are questions people might not think to ask themselves. I can also add information or change [my MIMI profile] at any time."

MIMI profiles can also be printed for easy sharing between family or medical staff. "When my mother goes to the ER I pass 'em out like phamplets," Slayton laughed.

Ultimately, MIMI's creators hope consumers will see how having a digital medical file of their own will help them navigate an increasingly complex health care system - before they run into a situation where they need it.

"People need to understand that their medical history and information is just that - theirs," Brock said.

Interested? Visit mimimedical.com for more information.