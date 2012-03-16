× Judge Denies Defense’s Motion In Shaffer Trial

New developments in the capital murder case against Jacob Shaffer. Friday, a judge denied a motion filed by his attorneys to dismiss the indictment against him in Madison County.

Ron Smith, one of Shaffer’s attorneys, said Judge Karen Hall denied the motion Friday.

Shaffer is accused of going on a killing spree in Alabama and Tennessee. He has pleaded guilty to the five counts of murder in Tennessee.

His Madison County trial will proceed as soon as Judge Hall sets a date.