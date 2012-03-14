NEACA’s Spring Craft Show This Weekend At VBC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Northeast Alabama Craftsmen Association (NEACA) will host its Spring Craft Show is March 16-18 at the VBC. Admission is free, but parking at the VBC costs $5. Terri Bennett joined us Wednesday on WHNT News 19 at Noon to talk about the event. Filed in: Noon Interviews Facebook

