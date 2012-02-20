These radio stations simulcast WHNT News 19’s coverage during severe weather
The following radio stations will carry WHNT News 19’s signal during severe weather in the Tennessee Valley to bring you the very latest information.
Please note, the various radio stations, not WHNT News 19, decide when to carry our signal.
This depends on the current weather threat and how close it is to their coverage area.
The radio stations with the widest geographical reach are with our iHeartRadio partners at:
- WDRM – 102.1 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens
- WQRV – 100.3 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens
- WTAK – 106.1 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens
- WBHP – 102.5 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens
WHNT News 19 is also regularly simulcast on the following stations:
- WJAB – 90.9 FM – Alabama A&M University
- WAFN – 92.7 FM – Arab
- WTWX – 95.9 FM – Guntersville
- WGSV – 1270 AM – Guntersville
- WWIC – 1050 AM – Scottsboro
- WSHF – 92.3 FM- The Shoals
- WQLT – 107.3 FM – The Shoals
- WXFL – 96.1 FM – The Shoals
- WSBM – 1340 AM – The Shoals
- WSBM – 97.9 FM – The Shoals
- WVSM – 1500 AM and Rejoice 103.1 FM – Rainsville