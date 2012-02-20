× These radio stations simulcast WHNT News 19’s coverage during severe weather

The following radio stations will carry WHNT News 19’s signal during severe weather in the Tennessee Valley to bring you the very latest information.

Please note, the various radio stations, not WHNT News 19, decide when to carry our signal.

This depends on the current weather threat and how close it is to their coverage area.

The radio stations with the widest geographical reach are with our iHeartRadio partners at:

WDRM – 102.1 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens

WQRV – 100.3 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens

WTAK – 106.1 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens

WBHP – 102.5 FM – Huntsville/Decatur/Athens

WHNT News 19 is also regularly simulcast on the following stations: