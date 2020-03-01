Skip to content
WHNT News 19 This Morning
Headlines
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
HWY 231 repairs could take a year to complete
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
COVID-19: Impact on Schools
COVID-19: Impact on Sports
COVID-19: Impact on Events
COVID-19: Impact on Businesses
Top Stories
Fort Payne daycare investigated after center reports employee gave melatonin to child without parental consent
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Cookout had a grease puddle, Poke needs a worker sick plan in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Alabama lawmakers approve money for coronavirus response
How to talk about COVID-19 with your kids
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Redstone Arsenal leaders monitoring coronavirus developments
Minnesota family appears in 24 state tournaments
Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando closing amid coronavirus pandemic
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Featured
WHO declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic
Coronavirus myths and misinformation, debunked
President Trump responds to coronavirus as an economic crisis
COVID-19 testing lagging, Alabama says ramping up efforts
State school board, public health department share update on Coronavirus preparedness
Alabama Secretary of State says self-quarantined citizens will have the option to cast an absentee ballot.
Coronavirus
Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando closing amid coronavirus pandemic
Huntsville
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions
UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns
Alabama News
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
Decatur
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Somerville man dies after car hits utility pole
Calhoun Community College conducting mock mass casualty drill Thursday
Travel agency has no cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns
Decatur man charged with domestic violence in stabbing investigation
Sports
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Tiger Woods elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame
Taking Action
The President of one Huntsville cyber security company said the threats… are growing
Need to Know Tips on Tax Refund Advances
BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report Reveals Cryptocurrency as Second Riskiest Scam
Supporting our allies so we don’t have to fight
Scammers Create Their Own Political Robocalls to Trick Consumers into Donating
no iframe support!