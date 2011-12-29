Forecast Discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday Morning, January 4, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson/Meteorologist Ben Smith

A cold blast for Wednesday: feels like temps in the 20s and 30s

It’s going to feel a lot colder than the thermometer reading this afternoon. A stiff northwest wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour with occasional higher gusts pushes that ‘feels like’ temperature down below 30ºF in the morning; it stays below 40ºF most of the day.

This intrusion of cold air looks dry for now: no snow, no rain for today or Thursday. Expect highs in the 40s both days, but Friday and the weekend look absolutely frigid as even colder air thickens up around Alabama and Tennessee. That next push plus a storm system tracking near the Gulf Coast could set us up for some wintry weather Friday into Saturday.

You said ‘snow!’ That’s right. There is a chance of some snow Friday, Friday night and Saturday; however, this is an all-or-none situation. In other words, we either get snow or get nothing at all.

Nothing at all is a slightly better possibility than some small accumulation because of where this system is located as the cold air deepens around here. If it’s too far south, it just gets bitterly cold. If it’s a little farther north (50-100 miles), we could get some healthy snowfall.

The only cure for that uncertainty is time. It takes time to watch and see; that’s the responsible thing to do. Sure, it’s fun to watch every model run and dream about 10 inches of snow, but the very next run may flip to nothing but flurries (or nothing at all).

Guidance is still all over the place (swipe through the images from various data sets):

The bottom line is that this is still not a slam dunk either way. Stay tuned; we’ll keep you posted. Should we get some accumulating snow, it’ll be here for a while. Temperatures bottom out in the 10s and only warm into the 30s and 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Tennessee Valley Forecast:

TODAY: Falling temperatures early from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. A chilly breeze! ‘Feels like’ temps in the 30s all afternoon. High: 44. Wind: NW 10-20.

TONIGHT: Fair and colder. Low: 28. Wind: Light North.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chilly and dry. High: 47. Wind: WSW 5-10.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold and dry. Partly cloudy. Low: 26. Wind: NNE 5-10.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Some light snow in the area especially south of Huntsville and Decatur. Minor accumulations possible (less than 1-2” through Fri. night). High: 35. Wind: NNE 5-10. Snow: 40%.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold! Some leftover snow showers early. High: 32. Wind: N 6-12. Snow: 20%.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. A hard freeze in the morning. High: 36. Wind: NE 5-10.

MONDAY: Cold and dry. A hard freeze in the morning. High: 43. Wind: NE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Cold early, chilly and dry in the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: ESE 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers possible. High: 56. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain: 30%.

THURSDAY: Showers possible early in the morning. High: 55. Wind: N 5-10. Rain: 20%.