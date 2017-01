Wednesday Morning, January 4, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson/Meteorologist Ben Smith

A cold blast for Wednesday: feels like temps in the 20s and 30s

It’s going to feel a lot colder than the thermometer reading this afternoon. A stiff northwest wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour with occasional higher gusts pushes that ‘feels like’ temperature down below 30ºF in the morning; it stays below 40ºF most of the day.

