Request An Anchor/Reporter For An Event

WHNT News 19’s ‘Request an Anchor’ feature is a free service we provide to our viewing area where you can request an anchor to make an appearance at your event. This is to request someone to give a talk to your group, not to cover a news story.

Note: If you are interested in WHNT News 19 covering your event for the news, please click here.

Our viewing area is composed of Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties in Alabama and Lincoln County in Tennessee.

We ask that you please make appearance requests at least six weeks in advance of the event if possible. WHNT NEWS 19 receives hundreds of requests each year for appearances. The sooner you can make your request, the better we can accommodate it.

Please fill out the form below to request an anchor or reporter to give a talk. Please fill in all the fields. Alternately, you can call our receptionist to make your request over the phone. Please call (256) 533-1919 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHNT News 19 Anchors’ schedules and availability are contingent on breaking news, news requirements, personal obligations, or any other conflicts that may arise. On rare occasions, an anchor may have to cancel their appearance. WHNT NEWS 19 will try to find a replacement speaker. It is possible a replacement speaker might not be found and the station is not obligated to find a replacement.

There are various events and appearances we cannot accept. Those include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Assemblies, lectures, or lessons for 2nd Grade level or under

• Appearances or endorsements on behalf of commercial organizations, political candidates or positions, or competing broadcast or cable stations.

• Mock newscasts or news scenarios, no auctioneering or selling, no bartending, and no roasting.

• Events with less than 50 people in attendance

We look forward to trying to accommodate your invitation and wish you great success with your plans.