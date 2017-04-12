HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sky19 is the newest tool in the WHNT News 19 arsenal and today we launched it for its official maiden on-air voyage! Sky19 is an unmanned aerial vehicle. These are relatively new to the news industry. Ours weighs a little more than one and a half pounds and helps us give you that “eye in the sky” view. You won’t see us flying it every day, but on beautiful days like this morning you may catch Sky 19 live on…