× Huntsville Hospital’s trauma team teaches visitors a life-saving technique

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Services spent the day educating people on how to “stop the bleed.”

In the lobby of the hospital, trauma nurses taught visitors and other staff how to apply a tourniquet and the benefits of the skill. Chief of Trauma, Dr. Rony Najjar, says it’s an easy skill to learn.

“It’s a very simple process,” said Dr. Najjar. “You can teach it to anyone and everyone and I think it really needs to be taught just like CPR almost.”

Dr. Najjar says possibly the most important part of learning this technique is to be able to stabilize an individual before medical professionals get to the injured.

“It only takes three to five minutes to exsanguinate, to bleed out, and die,” said Dr. Najjar. “So it’s very rare that pre-hospital personnel is going to be able to get to you within that time frame.”

Huntsville Hospital trauma surgeons and nurses put kits together to give anyone the ability to potentially save a life.

Dr. Najjar says he hopes the hospital will host more “Stop the Bleed” events in the future. Each kit comes with every tool needed when applying a tourniquet and costs $50.