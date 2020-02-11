× Show your love and support for Australia at the Birmingham Zoo this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Zoo wants to show love to ‘the land Down Under’ for Valentine’s weekend.

The Birmingham Zoo announced that the community can help with the aftermath of the Australian bushfire crisis by visiting the Zoo on February 14-16th, 2020.

In a press release, the Zoo said they will be donating admission funds collected to the Zoo and Aquarium Association, Australasia (ZAA), a sister organization to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), for increased aid to wildlife affected by wildfires.

The Birmingham Zoo said they will be matching up to $5,000 from paid admissions this weekend with the goal of donating a total gift of $20,000 to support the wildlife of Australia.

