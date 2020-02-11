× 2 escape from Tuesday morning house fire in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Two people were able to escape after a fire broke out at a house on Sweetgum Road.

Crews were called to the fire around 2:46 a.m. Tuesday. The Hazel Green Fire Chief says that the fire started in the garage and spread to the rest of the quickly.

Authorities say two people were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

Reports say the fire is out but crews are monitoring hot spots.

The house is a total loss, according to authorities.