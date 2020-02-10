Road closures across North Alabama

Multiple roads are being closed across North Alabama due to flooding.

In Franklin County, County Road 144 near Harris Creek had water over the road and was impassable. County Road 244 near Pilgrim’s Pride also had water over the road and was impassable.

In the city of Russellville, the following roads were closed:

Washington Avenue at Town Branch

Dillard Hollow Road

Highway 48 at Payne Creek

Marion Street

Harrison Avenue

In Limestone County, Cowford Road at the entrance of Brownsferry Road was closed. Several roads in the county had standing water, and the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency urged drivers to be careful and not ignore barricades.

In Dekalb County, the following county roads were closed:

County Road 70

County Road 174

County Road 112

County Road 616

WHNT News 19 is working to update the list as roads are closed. If you know of any roads in your area closed, please email news.department@whnt.com.