Not all auto policies cover floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You've heard it once and you'll hear it again. When you see high water on the roadway, just turn around. It's not worth risking the safety of you or your property.

"We get calls all the time when storms come through, rain, wind, hail, anything like that," said State Farm Agent Beau Brooks.

He says people call nearly every day unsure of what they're coverage policy actually covers.

'"Just because you have car insurance doesn't necessarily mean you have coverage for flood because you have to be paying for that specific coverage on your car," he said.

Brooks also says "full coverage" is a general term and doesn't necessarily mean you're covered for everything.

"If you don't have 'comprehensive coverage' on your policy, then there most likely wouldn't be any kind of coverage in there for any kind of flood damage," he said.

His best advice is to meet with your agent and know your policy details and make sure your home and vehicle are fully covered for anything bad weather can bring. And if not, have a conversation about how you can prevent or prepare for it.