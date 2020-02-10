Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

Man shot by police in suburban Birmingham identified

Posted 10:29 am, February 10, 2020

(Image via WIAT)

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person who died in a weekend shooting involving police in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Douglas Harold Hart, 67, of Irondale, news outlets reported Monday.

Officers were called to an address near a residential area on Saturday afternoon on a report that someone had a gun. Shots were fired, fatally wounding Hart. A police officer was treated and released for injuries.

The coroner’s office didn’t release details on Hart’s cause of death. State police are investigating.

