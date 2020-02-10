How people experiencing homelessness in North Alabama make it through a rainy day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When you don't have a home, anything exposed to the rain gets wet. A homeless community in Huntsville suffers from rain damage more than any other neighborhood.

"Right," said Antonio Davis. "When it's raining like this if you trynna get yourself in a better position. You gotta be able to move in this. You can't sit around be still cause nothing gone come to you."

That's why men experiencing homelessness like Antonio Davis go to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

"Because of our centralized location we just have the ability to offer services to individuals," said Huntsville-Madison County Public Library Branch Manager Connie Chow.

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH) says up to 40 homeless clients visit the library for special programming and meals every day - rain or shine.

"In these kind of days your best place to come is here [the library]," said Davis, "cause some places - you can't get in unless it's below 40 degrees."

Advocates said for some, it's the only place they can go.

"Some have had challenges with shelters where they may not be allowed to go to the shelter anymore so that causes them to have to stay in the camps," said NACH Executive Director Lineise Arnold.

Every year the NACH conducts a homelessness count survey.

"There are a lot of factors into why people are homeless," said Arnold.

This year, Arnold's team found more people living on the streets than in 2019. The Point-In-Time Count survey reveals 132 people in Madison County and 27 people in Morgan County are living in tents, in cars, and in other places not meant for human habitation. And heavy rains can flood those tents and ruin personal belongings.

"When you out here in this kind of situation nobody's your friend," said Davis. "You're on your own pretty much." But the library and the NACH satellite office provide a warm, dry place.

If you need access to resources, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.