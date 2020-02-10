High school basketball sub-regional play begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The high school basketball postseason continues with sub-regional action; winners advance to one of four sub-regional tournaments, but the season ends for the losing teams.

Girls games of the sub-regional round are officially underway with boys games starting on Tuesday.

Albertville 22, Hazel Green 37 FINAL

Hartselle 32, Muscle Shoals 61 FINAL

Hamilton 28, Madison Academy 72 FINAL

Scottsboro 44, Boaz 49 FINAL

West Limestone 32, Rogers 66 FINAL

Deshler 88, Brooks 67 FINAL

Piedmont 37, Pisgah 77 FINAL

Lexington 26, Phil Campbell 32 FINAL

Belgreen 43, Mars Hill 68 FINAL

The winners of the sub-regional games will play in either Hanceville or Jacksonville later this week.