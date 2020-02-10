Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

Florence Police close flooded roads, remind public to slow down

Posted 6:18 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 07:15AM, February 10, 2020
Florence Police are warning drivers to avoid multiple flooded roads.

Florence Police are warning drivers to avoid multiple flooded roads.(Florence Police)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have closed multiple flooded roads across the city.

According to a Facebook post from Sunday, FPD closed Coffee Road, which runs under Mitchell Boulevard to access Highway 20.

FPD also closed Jim Spain Drive and Clayborn Liles Drive, both of which lead to McFarland Park, which is also closed to the public.

Boats at the marina are inaccessible and are not being permitted to launch.

FPD also reminded everyone to use headlights, windshield wipers, avoid crossing flooded roads, and slow down.

A viewer photo from Sheffield Bluff shows flooding in McFarland Park.

A viewer photo from Sheffield Bluff shows flooding in McFarland Park. (Photo courtesy Nathan Rikard)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.