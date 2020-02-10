DeKalb burglary suspects arrested after police chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Three men caught breaking into a Rainsville business led deputies and police on a chase into Fort Payne Sunday night, authorities said.

Antonio Headspeth, 31, and Deangelo Wright, 22, both of Atlanta, and Derrick Headspeth, 31, of Sheffield, were arrested around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted the men in a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 35 Sunday night and tried stopping the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and Fort Payne police were waiting when the vehicle made it to the city limits there, and the men pulled into the Alabama Crossings parking lot and ran into the woods behind the Landers McLarty Ford dealership, they said.

Authorities caught the men a short time later, they said, and searched the vehicle, where they said they found illegal prescription pills.

A short time after the chase, the sheriff’s office said they learned that the owner of Monarch Carpet on Highway 75 in Rainsville had called police and told them the men were caught trying to break into the store.

Antonio Headspeth was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of attempting to elude and multiple traffic citations.

Derrick Headspeth and Wright were charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and attempting to elude.

The sheriff’s office said the men face additional charges for the attempted burglary in Rainsville.