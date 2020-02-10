× Colbert County authorities searching for convicted sex offender

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for help finding a man who they said has failed to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Christopher Gattman, 38, is wanted for violating sex offender regulations and failing to register with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Gattman is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds and has brown hair that is usually shaved short. The sheriff’s office said he stays with friends and walks regularly because he doesn’t have a vehicle.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.