Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

Colbert County authorities searching for convicted sex offender

Posted 1:07 pm, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 01:08PM, February 10, 2020

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for help finding a man who they said has failed to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Christopher Gattman, 38, is wanted for violating sex offender regulations and failing to register with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Gattman is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds and has brown hair that is usually shaved short. The sheriff’s office said he stays with friends and walks regularly because he doesn’t have a vehicle.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.