Boy critically injured in Town Creek tornado steadily improving

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The 8-year-old boy whose parents were killed by a tornado in Lawrence County is steadily improving. Landen Godsey was critically injured when an EF-2 tornado hit his family home in Town Creek on December 16, 2019.

Nearly two months later, Landen is still being treated at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham for his injuries, including head trauma.

Despite his long hospital stay, Landen continues to receive plenty of visits from family members and close friends. His aunt, Cheay Godsey shared details about her family’s most recent visit on social media, noting Landen’s improvement.

“Y’all, he is LEGIT a whole different child than he was when we last saw him,” Cheay wrote in her Sunday evening post. “When I walked in and said, ‘hey, Landen,’ he turned to look at me with tears in his eyes, he raised his hand up to say hello and at that moment I knew that he really could register who I was.”

Her husband, Chris, and her children, Bella and Cameron, also made the trip to Birmingham. Cheay emphasized to WHNT News 19 they all love Landen very much.

“We will never understand why this had to happen the way it did,” Cheay wrote in her post, “but we do know who’s in control and who makes the final call on every aspect of life. Landen will do great things, there’s no doubt in my heart about that. He has so much love and support all around him and his story has touched every single person I know in some sort of way.”

Family and friends have also set up an account to help Landen, his sister, Ali Cross, and their grandmother, Annie Faye Collier, with a new, more accessible home.

“As many of you all know, Landen’s injuries are from the tornado that hit his home December 16, 2019,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe account. “Most of you know that it took both the lives of his parents. It however also took the home that Landen has grown up in his whole life. This home is also the home of his Grandmother who now will be caring for and raising Landen (with the help of many great uncles, aunts, cousins and loved ones) but he will live with his grandmother and sister when he returns home from the hospital.”

To donate to the fundraiser for the family, click here.

In addition to online fundraisers, the United States Specialty Sports Association is hosting a charity “Pray of Landen” softball tournament. It is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m.

To register a team or learn more about the event, click here.