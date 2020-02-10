Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

AMBER Alert canceled, 3-year-old Florida girl found safe

Posted 9:33 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:25PM, February 10, 2020

UPDATE: Madeline Mejia was found safe and the AMBER Alert was canceled.

– Previous Story –

APOPKA, FL. – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl from Apopka, Florida.

Madeline Mejia was last spotted on East Orange Street. Madeline has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

Madeline is three feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She was taken by a driver in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates.

Investigators say the driver was a white-hispanic man wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

If you see Madeline, the car, or the driver, call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.