× Alabama suicide prevention group launches new license plate

An Alabama group focused on suicide prevention through public awareness and education is asking for help to continue their work.

The SAM Foundation provides prevention training programs to groups of all sizes including church groups, educators and first responders at no cost. It also facilitates support groups for those affected by suicide.

This year, the foundation launched a suicide prevention car tag to help support their programs. The group needs 1,000 presales by July 31, 2020 for the tags to be manufactured.

To help support their mission, complete the ‘Commitment to Purchase’ application and pay a $50 pre-commitment fee.

For more information on the SAM Foundation or to donate to the non-profit, visit their website.