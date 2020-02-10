Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

Man shot, killed near Albertville after domestic dispute

Posted 4:21 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:36AM, February 10, 2020
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirms that one person is dead following a shooting Monday morning.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirms that one person is dead following a shooting Monday morning.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirms that one person is dead following a shooting Monday morning.

According to reports, multiple agencies were involved in a shooting outside the city of Albertville early February 10th. Reports say that the Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Albertville PD, Boaz PD, and Douglas PD were involved.

The sheriff’s office says one man is dead but there are no other reports of injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the situation began as a domestic dispute in Boaz, and deputies were led to Lazy Creek Lane where the shooting happened.

Deputies were called to the shooting scene around 11:30 p.m.

Chief Deputy Guthrie confirms that there is no threat to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.