× Man shot, killed near Albertville after domestic dispute

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirms that one person is dead following a shooting Monday morning.

According to reports, multiple agencies were involved in a shooting outside the city of Albertville early February 10th. Reports say that the Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Albertville PD, Boaz PD, and Douglas PD were involved.

The sheriff’s office says one man is dead but there are no other reports of injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the situation began as a domestic dispute in Boaz, and deputies were led to Lazy Creek Lane where the shooting happened.

Deputies were called to the shooting scene around 11:30 p.m.

Chief Deputy Guthrie confirms that there is no threat to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.