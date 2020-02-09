× The Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get ready for a ‘tea-rrific’ time!

The Huntsville Coffee is Tea Festival is returning for its second year on Sunday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Roundhouse. The festival will have unlimited sampling, interactive experiences, and demonstrations included in the price of admission.

This year, there are two sampling sessions available. The morning session is from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and the afternoon session is from 2- 4:45 p.m.

Organizers say all net profits from the festival will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.

Tickets:

General Admission tickets are $10 Online and $20 at the door.

VIP Tickets are available for $50 Online and $65 at the door.

Kids 8 years old and younger are Free.

In 2019, the festival won Downtown Huntsville’s ‘Event of the Year’ award.

The Huntsville Coffee and TeaFestival is hosted by Piper and Leaf Tea Co and Southern Hospitality Experiences