Sparkman High School Varsity Cheerleaders win third consecutive World Title

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Sparkman High School Varsity Cheerleaders are bringing another title back to North Alabama.

The Sparkman Co-Ed team competed against schools from around the country over the weekend at the 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

The Senators won the Small Varsity Co-Ed Division on Sunday. The win gives them their third World Title. The team has won the title since 2018.

Congratulations to the team and coaches on all their hard work!

Other teams across the Tennessee Valley also competed and placed in their divisions.