Sparkman High School Varsity Cheerleaders win third consecutive World Title

Posted 4:46 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 02:27PM, February 10, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Sparkman High School Varsity Cheerleaders are bringing another title back to North Alabama.

The Sparkman Co-Ed team competed against schools from around the country over the weekend at the 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

The Senators won the Small Varsity Co-Ed Division on Sunday. The win gives them their third World Title. The team has won the title since 2018.

(Photo: Madison County Schools)

Congratulations to the team and coaches on all their hard work!

Other teams across the Tennessee Valley also competed and placed in their divisions.

