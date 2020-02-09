Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial is one month away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - In exactly one month, Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's criminal trial is set to begin. The 10-term sheriff is facing 13 charges, including theft and ethics violations.

The Alabama Attorney General's office is seeking to block Blakely's attorneys from presenting certain defenses to the jury that they believe are irrelevant to the criminal case against the sheriff.

The state has filed four motions:

To exclude certain improper and irrelevant evidence involving the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

To exclude improper sentencing evidence or argument

To exclude irrelevant evidence regarding the defendant and specific good acts

To exclude improper and irrelevant evidence of health

Blakely has served as the sheriff for Limestone County for 36 years, one of the longest-running sheriffs in Alabama history. State prosecutors argue in these motions that certain evidence or statements could sway the jury's opinion of Blakely's guilt or innocence.

Prosecutors say the jury's only duty is to determine whether Blakely is guilty of the 13 charges stemming from using his campaign funds, the office, or position as sheriff of Limestone County to enrich himself.

These motions were filed by the state Attorney General's office Friday. Court records show that the judge has not issued a ruling on the matter.