Tornado Confirmed In Colbert County From Wednesday Night’s Storms

An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Huntsville early Friday morning. Damage found reflected a weak tornado in far western Colbert County off Allsboro Road southwest of Cherokee. The National Weather Service said it formed from a super cell that crossed the Alabama/Mississippi border on Wednesday.

Here is what that radar signature looked like around 5pm Wednesday evening. That was a very impressive storm coming out of the Tishomingo County, Mississippi. That’s the one that moved into Colbert County.

This is the Storm Relative Velocity. Red represents wind moving away from the radar and green moving toward the radar. The brighter the color, the stronger the wind. When the two are together, that represents very strong winds that are blowing in opposite directions. That’s how you get that ‘spin’ in a tornado.

This is the reflectivity. It’s hard to see a tornado with this, but that circle northeast of Tishomingo is a good representation of a possible tornado.

Here is a clip from that storm as it moved into Colbert County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is a look at the text from the National Weather Service: