A Snowy Morning on Sand and Lookout Mountain.

Posted 4:43 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 08:46AM, February 8, 2020

 

Snowfall accumulation is possible in northeast Alabama early Saturday morning as a fast-moving atmospheric disturbance moves through the Tennessee Valley.

 

A mix of light rain and snow showers will move through Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain Saturday morning between the hours of 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A dusting of snowfall is possible in the lower elevations, where as 1″ to 2″ of snowfall is possible in the higher terrain, especially at elevations above 1000 feet in Jackson, DeKalb, and eastern Marshall counties.

