A Snowy Morning on Sand and Lookout Mountain.

Snowfall accumulation is possible in northeast Alabama early Saturday morning as a fast-moving atmospheric disturbance moves through the Tennessee Valley.

A mix of light rain and snow showers will move through Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain Saturday morning between the hours of 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A dusting of snowfall is possible in the lower elevations, where as 1″ to 2″ of snowfall is possible in the higher terrain, especially at elevations above 1000 feet in Jackson, DeKalb, and eastern Marshall counties.

A few slick areas are possible on county roads and less traveled state routes, so please use caution when driving — especially before sunrise, since shallow puddles and areas of black ice are possible on roadways that are still drying out from the recent heavy rains.