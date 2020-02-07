Lincoln County EMA says preparation for more flooding has already begun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. - Portions of Lincoln County have gotten nearly seven inches of rain since Wednesday. ￼ A lot of flooded areas have cleared up and the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that's a good thing￼, but the agency director said there are some county areas that may take longer to clear, and people still need to be cautious.

The EMA said some of the water is not going anywhere anytime soon.

"Our big issue right now is the flooding of the Elk River down here in Fayetteville in Lincoln County," explained Steve Parks, Lincoln County EMA Deputy Director. "We reached a high of 24 point 2 feet last night. But now it's already receded down to 19 point 7 feet, which is a little over flood stage."

Parks said the water levels are actively being managed through Tim's Ford Reservoir, and TVA has a great plan to reduce flooding. ￼

But there are still some problem areas.

"The T-DOT roads out there and the county roads, it's going to take a little longer because that's closer to the river," Parks added.

Officials aren't sure how long it will take those areas to clear up, so they're asking drivers to be mindful. Thursday night one person drove into standing water and their vehicle stalled. ￼

"We had one water rescue. It was out on Old Elkton Pike and Kid Road," Parks explained. "A sheriff's deputy got the person out before there was an issue. They got them out, and we got our boats out there."

Officials said while they were able to rescue the driver quickly, they recommend avoiding flooded areas altogether. ￼

TVA plans to reassess the reservoir's function early Saturday morning.

The rainy weather is supposed to return next week, so the Lincoln County EMA said they already have a plan in place, and they want others to have a plan as well.