Huntsville housing market ends well in 2019, despite need for home construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Home sales are on the rise in Madison County. A lot of families find this area very attractive - and the housing market is struggling to keep pace with demand. WHNT News 19 previously reported that the Madison County housing inventory dipped below one thousand homes for the first time in two decades. Experts say the trend may continue.

Welcome to Huntsville!

Lindsay Sparks just moved into her new home near Huntsville's downtown. She's getting a new roof and fresh paint on the outside the house. Eventually, some indoor renovations will be on the to-do-list as well.

"We have three small kids, we were up in the D.C. area and we were just commuting for hours on end each day," said Sparks. "It wasn't ideal for a family with young kids."

She first made the move in 2018. "We stayed in an Airbnb downtown to kind of get a feel whether we wanted to be downtown or a little farther out and we just fell in love," she said.

Spark's family lived a block away from their current location until they got an offer they couldn't resist. She said, "this is where we landed."

On average it takes a little over a month - or 35 days - for a house to sell, but experts say if the price is right it could happen sooner.

Move to the Rocket City

"We are thrilled about what's going on in the market," said Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® (HAAR) Vice President Tim Brown.

The HAAR 4th Quarter Economics Report reveals a 15% jump in home sales in December 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. "We have a lot of opportunities that are coming here - a lot of companies that are coming here," like Mazda Toyota, Facebook, and the FBI.

That's great - but there's a shortage of skilled workers to build the homes. The report reinforces the need to keep up with the population growth in Huntsville and Madison County.

"We have a low supply of houses that are on the market and the demand is very great," said Brown. "All of those things are contributing to the real estate market."

By the end of 2019, there were fewer than 1,000 houses up for sale. Brown said 4-5 years ago you could get a house built in four months. Right now - it might take 6-8 months.

Take a closer look at the numbers from HAAR

"Prices of homes sold continued to rise significantly from 2018. Median sales price rose 11% to $239,643 and average sales price increased 7% to $258,014. The price escalation can be seen in the decline in the number of homes sold in the less-than-$150,000 homes and significant increases in the $200,000-$250,000 (20.5%) and the greater than-$350,000 range (18.5%). Average monthly pending sales rose to 456, up 16.6% from the 2018 4th quarter level. Inventory of homes available for sale fell to the lowest level since 2001 with only 993 homes listed at year’s end." - The HAAR 4th Quarter Economics Report

Huntsville's rapid growth isn't slowing down any time soon

Despite the challenge realtors may face, it's not stopping anyone from settling into town.

"Huntsville's wonderful," said Lindsay. "It was the best decision we ever made." Her dream home is a work in progress.

The Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® suggests contacting a local market expert. They know what's available and in-production right now to help you navigate through the home buying process.