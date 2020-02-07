× Geraldine town leaders investigating threatening Facebook post

GERALDINE, Ala. – Geraldine town leaders tell WHNT News 19 that they are aware of a Facebook post allegedly made by a Geraldine police officer.

The post threatens Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in particular, and Democrats, in general.

His post came after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, when Pelosi ripped up her copy of the president’s speech.

The post reads, “Pelosi just ripped up his speech. Road side bomb on her way home and any other dumbocrats.” There is a subsequent post that appears to come from the account, apologizing for venting on Facebook and offending people.

Viewers have reached out to WHNT News 19 concerned, especially because it was supposedly written by a police officer. WHNT News 19 spoke with town leaders who told us they were aware of the post and were meeting with their lawyers to discuss the issue.