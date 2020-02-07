× Georgia Police: 2 bodies found in car with baby, unharmed, in back seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Authorities in Georgia are looking for clues in the deaths of two people found shot inside a car where a 3-month-old baby was discovered alive and unharmed.

The Savannah Morning News reports that the baby has been returned to its parents. The gunshot victims were 22 and 25.

They were found at a Savannah intersection late Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Savannah city leaders and police gathered at the city’s police headquarters to ask the public for help in solving the crime.