1 arrested, 1 killed in shooting on Herring Road in Decatur

Posted 3:13 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 07:49AM, February 8, 2020

DECATUR, Ala. – One person was shot and killed in an incident on Herring Road in Decatur.

Decatur police confirmed they got a call about a robbery around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and just a few minutes later the shooting occurred.

Saturday morning, DPD identified the victim as Ghaith Vest.

Decatur Police also said Martavius Cortez Lee was arrested taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He was charged with murder and was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Violent Crimes Detective Josh Daniell at (256) 341-4644.

DPD said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

