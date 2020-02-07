Check out some amazing amphibians Feb. 15 at the Cook Museum of Natural Science

Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
DECATUR, Ala. - Cook Museum of Natural Science wants to share the love for Alabama's amazing amphibians!

Alabama's Amazing Amphibians Day on Saturday, February 15, will offer guests a fascinating look at some of the creatures that share our corner of the world.

From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., you can go on a salamander hunt - spotting the hidden salamanders while traveling through the exhibits; check out "Frog Fascination" Science on the Spot; enjoy crafts related to the frog life cycle; participate in the Lily Pad Olympics; and learn about the vast number of Alabama's amphibians, including the Hellbender.

There will be a special feeding with one of the Hellbenders at 10:30 a.m. All activities are free for members and included with general admission for non-members.

The Cook Museum of Natural Science is a state-of-the-art natural science museum, located at 133 Fourth Avenue NE in downtown Decatur. It provides a hands-on, immersive experience where kids can explore, interact with, and learn about nature.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit their website.

